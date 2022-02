Serbia, a recently created State, is looking for its rank on the Balkans stage. This territory of 88 631 km2 and almost 10 000 000 inhabitants, placed on the oriental borders of the European Union (EU), is in full reorganization.

An unavoidable passage on the axis the Rhine / Main/ Danube and a central knot of communication of the South-East Europe, Serbia arouses the greed of private firms and international organizations. In the confluence of the Paneuropean corridor Budapest-Salonique and the American oil pipeline Burgas-Dürres, a hard battle is being held: the strong mining resources of Serbia and Kosovo are at stake. Now since the midst of the 2000s the war of the gas is a new element in which Serbia, unintentionally, plays an essential part the American Nabucco project is competed by the gas South Stream pipe-line, through which Russia makes a striking come back in the region.

A process of euro-Atlantic integration is to be added to this geopolitics of the energy which is dividing the territories of Serbia. Compelled to comply with the liberal standards, the current Serbian government is engaged in a race to privatization; it is in the light of this process of pre-emption of the economic infrastructures by the firms and the local powers that it is necessary to envisage a possible territorial explosion. Voivodine, the wheat “belt” of Serbia, controlling the access to the Danube, is shaken by a strong separatist movement. Bosnia and Herzegovina is also in the grip of centrifugal movements. In this context of territorial explosion, the Serbian diplomacy has only eyes for the EU, leading an active diplomacy towards the rising powers of the region (Russia and China), while the state firms of these countries are getting gradually established in all the branches of industry.